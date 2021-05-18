William Blair Comments on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ONEM stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

