Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

WCP traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,496. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

