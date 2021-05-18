Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

MHF stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.