Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

