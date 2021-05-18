WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $108.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. WESCO International has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,353 shares of company stock worth $7,379,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

