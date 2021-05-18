Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 377,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 291,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,953. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

