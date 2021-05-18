Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $584.91. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $180.59 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

