Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $7.70 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.13. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

