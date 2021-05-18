Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $17.22 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 333,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 765,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 117,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

