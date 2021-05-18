Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $261.75. 253,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.59. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

