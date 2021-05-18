Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarWinds (SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/13/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/6/2021 – SolarWinds had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

4/30/2021 – SolarWinds had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 893,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

