Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FISV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV):

4/19/2021 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiserv enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades. The company's diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Acquisitions help expand its product portfolio, enhance offerings, boost its market share and customer base. The company has been consistently rewarding shareholders through share buybacks. These initiatives instill investors’ confidence, positively impacting earnings per share. Due to these positives, the stock has increased in the past year. However, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships has been a difficult task amid stiff competition. Acquisition of a large number of companies results in some integration risk. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion.”

Fiserv stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

