WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

