Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

