Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,035 shares of company stock worth $13,576,251. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

