Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

