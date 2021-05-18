Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,336.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,354.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,600.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

