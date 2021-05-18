Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $197.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

