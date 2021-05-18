WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.32

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.32 ($6.26) and last traded at €4.91 ($5.78), with a volume of 17641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.64 ($5.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.11. The stock has a market cap of $671.70 million and a P/E ratio of 35.23.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

