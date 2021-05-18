Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Waters by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $305.07. The company had a trading volume of 345,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $320.39.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.