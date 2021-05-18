Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.