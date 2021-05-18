Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

