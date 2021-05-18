Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.61 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $20.61 million and $33,457.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00031737 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.62 or 0.01138360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,779,183 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

