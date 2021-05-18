Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

