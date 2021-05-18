Wade G W & Inc. Buys 4,286 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.