Wade G W & Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.