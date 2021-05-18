Wade G W & Inc. Buys 10,395 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

