Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

