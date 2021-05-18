Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.53. 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,879,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VUZI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,660 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $53,017,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

