Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

