Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

