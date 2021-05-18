Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report sales of $387.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.53 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 1,160,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

