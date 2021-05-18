Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

