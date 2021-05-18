Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201.38 ($15.70).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON VTY traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). 527,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 965.54. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders have acquired a total of 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374 in the last ninety days.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.