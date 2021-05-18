Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 475.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after buying an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.