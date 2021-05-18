Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

