Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Visa reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $226.44 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

