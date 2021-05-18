Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

