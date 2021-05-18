Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of SMART Global worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,016,623 shares of company stock valued at $101,771,960 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

