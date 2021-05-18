Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $659,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

