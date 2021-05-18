Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $499,000 in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of STMP opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

