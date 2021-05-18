Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

