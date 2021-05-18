Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,076,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $97.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.