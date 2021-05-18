VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) PT Raised to $10.00

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VQSLF opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.95% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

