VideoCoin Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $46.34 million and $1.21 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,789,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

