Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,991 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $64,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

