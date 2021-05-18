Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,071 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Trex worth $65,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.