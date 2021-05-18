Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of L Brands worth $57,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

