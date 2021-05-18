Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.74 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Eagle Bancorp worth $61,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

