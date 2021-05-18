Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $56,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

